Earnings results for The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.93. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.72.

The Blackstone Group last issued its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company earned $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Its revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. The Blackstone Group has generated $2.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.7. The Blackstone Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Blackstone Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $62.46, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.76%. The high price target for BX is $78.00 and the low price target for BX is $49.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Blackstone Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.69, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $62.46, The Blackstone Group has a forecasted downside of 3.8% from its current price of $64.90. The Blackstone Group has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group pays a meaningful dividend of 3.32%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Blackstone Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of The Blackstone Group is 93.51%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, The Blackstone Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 72.00% next year. This indicates that The Blackstone Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

In the past three months, The Blackstone Group insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $26,430,405.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of The Blackstone Group is held by insiders. 59.77% of the stock of The Blackstone Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX



Earnings for The Blackstone Group are expected to grow by 22.45% in the coming year, from $2.45 to $3.00 per share. The P/E ratio of The Blackstone Group is 60.65, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of The Blackstone Group is 60.65, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.03. The Blackstone Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.85. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

