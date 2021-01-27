Earnings results for The Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive Corporation (The) is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.6800000000000002. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.81.

Analyst Opinion on The Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Progressive in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $95.85, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.50%. The high price target for PGR is $115.00 and the low price target for PGR is $79.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

The Progressive has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: The Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.98%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. The Progressive has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Progressive is 68.45%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, The Progressive will have a dividend payout ratio of 83.33% in the coming year. This indicates that The Progressive may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

In the past three months, The Progressive insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,717,684.00 in company stock. Only 0.38% of the stock of The Progressive is held by insiders. 81.47% of the stock of The Progressive is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Progressive (NYSE:PGR



Earnings for The Progressive are expected to decrease by -25.41% in the coming year, from $7.40 to $5.52 per share. The P/E ratio of The Progressive is 10.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of The Progressive is 10.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.03. The Progressive has a PEG Ratio of 2.58. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Progressive has a P/B Ratio of 4.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

