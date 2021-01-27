Must-See Earnings Estimates TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

Earnings results for TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47.

TriState Capital last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm earned $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.42 million. TriState Capital has generated $1.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.8. TriState Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TriState Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.41%. The high price target for TSC is $25.00 and the low price target for TSC is $19.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TriState Capital has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.00, TriState Capital has a forecasted upside of 10.4% from its current price of $19.02. TriState Capital has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital does not currently pay a dividend. TriState Capital does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

In the past three months, TriState Capital insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $104,782.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 17.50% of the stock of TriState Capital is held by insiders. 76.58% of the stock of TriState Capital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC

Earnings for TriState Capital are expected to decrease by -3.45% in the coming year, from $1.16 to $1.12 per share. The P/E ratio of TriState Capital is 13.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of TriState Capital is 13.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.03. TriState Capital has a P/B Ratio of 1.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

