Earnings results for Unifi (NYSE:UFI)

Unifi, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Unifi last posted its earnings results on October 26th, 2020. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.56. The business earned $141.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.90 million. Unifi has generated ($0.59) earnings per share over the last year. Unifi has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Unifi (NYSE:UFI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Unifi in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.04%. The high price target for UFI is $21.00 and the low price target for UFI is $18.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Unifi (NYSE:UFI)

Unifi does not currently pay a dividend. Unifi does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Unifi (NYSE:UFI)

In the past three months, Unifi insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $843,043.00 in company stock. Only 28.90% of the stock of Unifi is held by insiders. 65.06% of the stock of Unifi is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Unifi are expected to grow by 44.74% in the coming year, from $0.38 to $0.55 per share. The P/E ratio of Unifi is -6.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Unifi is -6.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Unifi has a P/B Ratio of 1.13. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

