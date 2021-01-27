Earnings results for United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $5.6.

United Rentals last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.07. The firm earned $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. United Rentals has generated $19.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.7. United Rentals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for United Rentals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $178.24, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 28.19%. The high price target for URI is $290.00 and the low price target for URI is $105.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 11 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

United Rentals has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.35, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 11 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $178.24, United Rentals has a forecasted downside of 28.2% from its current price of $248.21. United Rentals has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals does not currently pay a dividend. United Rentals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

In the past three months, United Rentals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,744,400.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of United Rentals is held by insiders. 96.14% of the stock of United Rentals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of United Rentals (NYSE:URI



Earnings for United Rentals are expected to grow by 2.99% in the coming year, from $16.75 to $17.25 per share. The P/E ratio of United Rentals is 19.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of United Rentals is 19.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.80. United Rentals has a PEG Ratio of 2.23. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. United Rentals has a P/B Ratio of 4.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

