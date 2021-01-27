Earnings results for V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.87. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.23.

Analyst Opinion on V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for V.F. in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $88.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.57%. The high price target for VFC is $106.00 and the low price target for VFC is $59.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

V.F. has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.62, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $88.17, V.F. has a forecasted upside of 3.6% from its current price of $85.13. V.F. has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. pays a meaningful dividend of 2.31%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. V.F. has been increasing its dividend for 47 years. The dividend payout ratio of V.F. is 73.13%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, V.F. will have a dividend payout ratio of 66.89% next year. This indicates that V.F. will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

In the past three months, V.F. insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $11,290,112.00 in company stock. Only 0.80% of the stock of V.F. is held by insiders. 87.74% of the stock of V.F. is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of V.F. (NYSE:VFC



Earnings for V.F. are expected to grow by 117.04% in the coming year, from $1.35 to $2.93 per share. The P/E ratio of V.F. is -654.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. V.F. has a PEG Ratio of 5.17. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. V.F. has a P/B Ratio of 10.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

