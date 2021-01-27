Earnings results for Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $6.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $4.91.

Whirlpool last released its earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. The business earned $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Whirlpool has generated $16.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.8. Whirlpool has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Whirlpool in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $186.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.89%. The high price target for WHR is $237.00 and the low price target for WHR is $135.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool pays a meaningful dividend of 2.46%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Whirlpool has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Whirlpool is 31.25%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Whirlpool will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.51% next year. This indicates that Whirlpool will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

In the past three months, Whirlpool insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,140,306.00 in company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of Whirlpool is held by insiders. 98.93% of the stock of Whirlpool is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR



Earnings for Whirlpool are expected to grow by 23.79% in the coming year, from $13.24 to $16.39 per share. The P/E ratio of Whirlpool is 15.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.17. The P/E ratio of Whirlpool is 15.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 46.43. Whirlpool has a PEG Ratio of 0.90. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Whirlpool has a P/B Ratio of 3.17. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

