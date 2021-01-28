Earnings results for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.12.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 3rd, 2020. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.86 million. Its revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has generated $0.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.5. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 26.41%. The high price target for FLWS is $30.00 and the low price target for FLWS is $24.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.75, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a forecasted downside of 26.4% from its current price of $36.35. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM does not currently pay a dividend. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)

In the past three months, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,549,694.00 in company stock. 51.28% of the stock of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 50.01% of the stock of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS



Earnings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM are expected to grow by 2.52% in the coming year, from $1.19 to $1.22 per share. The P/E ratio of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is 37.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is 37.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 34.56. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a P/B Ratio of 5.84. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

