Earnings results for 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8 Inc is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.38.

8X8 last released its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. The company earned $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. 8X8 has generated ($1.29) earnings per share over the last year. 8X8 has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for 8X8 in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.04, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.62%. The high price target for EGHT is $44.00 and the low price target for EGHT is $22.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

8X8 has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.04, 8X8 has a forecasted downside of 17.6% from its current price of $36.46. 8X8 has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

8X8 does not currently pay a dividend. 8X8 does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

In the past three months, 8X8 insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,107,437.00 in company stock. Only 3.00% of the stock of 8X8 is held by insiders. 94.40% of the stock of 8X8 is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT



Earnings for 8X8 are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.08) to ($0.88) per share. The P/E ratio of 8X8 is -21.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of 8X8 is -21.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. 8X8 has a P/B Ratio of 19.60. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

