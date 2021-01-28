Earnings results for Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD)

ABIOMED, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.11.

Abiomed last announced its earnings results on November 3rd, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.89 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Abiomed has generated $4.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.2. Abiomed has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021. Abiomed will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, January 28th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Abiomed in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $238.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 27.50%. The high price target for ABMD is $320.00 and the low price target for ABMD is $155.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Abiomed has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $238.25, Abiomed has a forecasted downside of 27.5% from its current price of $328.60. Abiomed has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Abiomed does not currently pay a dividend. Abiomed does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Abiomed insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,125,656.00 in company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of Abiomed is held by insiders. 93.95% of the stock of Abiomed is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Abiomed are expected to grow by 28.84% in the coming year, from $3.78 to $4.87 per share. The P/E ratio of Abiomed is 72.22, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of Abiomed is 72.22, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 36.57. Abiomed has a PEG Ratio of 4.15. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Abiomed has a P/B Ratio of 13.90. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

