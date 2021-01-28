Earnings results for Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.71. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.67.

Allegiance Bancshares last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 3rd, 2020. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. The firm earned $53.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares has generated $2.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.5. Allegiance Bancshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Allegiance Bancshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 24.03%. The high price target for ABTX is $27.00 and the low price target for ABTX is $26.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares has a dividend yield of 1.11%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Allegiance Bancshares does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Allegiance Bancshares is 15.56%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Allegiance Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.46% next year. This indicates that Allegiance Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

In the past three months, Allegiance Bancshares insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $326,093.00 in company stock. Only 8.57% of the stock of Allegiance Bancshares is held by insiders. 44.34% of the stock of Allegiance Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX



Earnings for Allegiance Bancshares are expected to grow by 13.02% in the coming year, from $2.15 to $2.43 per share. The P/E ratio of Allegiance Bancshares is 16.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.72. The P/E ratio of Allegiance Bancshares is 16.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.51. Allegiance Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

