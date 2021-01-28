Earnings results for Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.02.

Altria Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The business earned $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group has generated $4.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.2. Altria Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021. Altria Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, January 29th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Altria Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.56%. The high price target for MO is $68.00 and the low price target for MO is $34.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Altria Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.69, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $50.00, Altria Group has a forecasted upside of 19.6% from its current price of $41.82. Altria Group has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.15%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Altria Group has been increasing its dividend for 12 years. The dividend payout ratio of Altria Group is 81.52%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Altria Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 75.27% in the coming year. This indicates that Altria Group may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

In the past three months, Altria Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.09% of the stock of Altria Group is held by insiders. 62.18% of the stock of Altria Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Altria Group (NYSE:MO



Earnings for Altria Group are expected to grow by 4.58% in the coming year, from $4.37 to $4.57 per share. The P/E ratio of Altria Group is 116.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of Altria Group is 116.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 41.51. Altria Group has a PEG Ratio of 2.25. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Altria Group has a P/B Ratio of 12.37. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

