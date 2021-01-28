Earnings results for Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Amalgamated Bank is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

Amalgamated Bank last released its quarterly earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.15 million. Amalgamated Bank has generated $1.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8. Amalgamated Bank has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Amalgamated Bank in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.46%. The high price target for AMAL is $21.00 and the low price target for AMAL is $13.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Amalgamated Bank pays a meaningful dividend of 2.18%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Amalgamated Bank does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Amalgamated Bank is 21.48%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Amalgamated Bank will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.70% next year. This indicates that Amalgamated Bank will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

In the past three months, Amalgamated Bank insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL



Earnings for Amalgamated Bank are expected to decrease by -1.46% in the coming year, from $1.37 to $1.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Amalgamated Bank is 9.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of Amalgamated Bank is 9.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.51.

