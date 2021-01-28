Earnings results for American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)

American River Bankshares is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

American River Bankshares last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business earned $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 million. American River Bankshares has generated $0.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7. American River Bankshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American River Bankshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 39.86%. The high price target for AMRB is $18.00 and the low price target for AMRB is $18.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)

American River Bankshares pays a meaningful dividend of 2.12%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. American River Bankshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of American River Bankshares is 29.79%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, American River Bankshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.23% next year. This indicates that American River Bankshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)

In the past three months, American River Bankshares insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.90% of the stock of American River Bankshares is held by insiders. 49.11% of the stock of American River Bankshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB



Earnings for American River Bankshares are expected to decrease by -9.02% in the coming year, from $1.22 to $1.11 per share. The P/E ratio of American River Bankshares is 11.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of American River Bankshares is 11.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.51. American River Bankshares has a P/B Ratio of 0.92. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

