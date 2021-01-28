Earnings results for Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 01/28/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Analyst Opinion on Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Anixa Biosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 119.07%. The high price target for ANIX is $8.50 and the low price target for ANIX is $8.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Anixa Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Anixa Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX)

In the past three months, Anixa Biosciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 23.30% of the stock of Anixa Biosciences is held by insiders. Only 7.68% of the stock of Anixa Biosciences is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX



Earnings for Anixa Biosciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.45) to ($0.53) per share. The P/E ratio of Anixa Biosciences is -8.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Anixa Biosciences is -8.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Anixa Biosciences has a P/B Ratio of 11.09. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

