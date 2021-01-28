Earnings results for Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.72. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.97.

Applied Industrial Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm earned $747.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.11 million. Applied Industrial Technologies has generated $3.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.1. Applied Industrial Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Applied Industrial Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $79.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.25%. The high price target for AIT is $90.00 and the low price target for AIT is $75.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Applied Industrial Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $79.50, Applied Industrial Technologies has a forecasted upside of 3.2% from its current price of $77.00. Applied Industrial Technologies has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Applied Industrial Technologies pays a meaningful dividend of 1.60%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Applied Industrial Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Applied Industrial Technologies is 33.60%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Applied Industrial Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.08% next year. This indicates that Applied Industrial Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Applied Industrial Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $521,591.00 in company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of Applied Industrial Technologies is held by insiders. 89.66% of the stock of Applied Industrial Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Applied Industrial Technologies are expected to grow by 15.99% in the coming year, from $3.44 to $3.99 per share. The P/E ratio of Applied Industrial Technologies is 157.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of Applied Industrial Technologies is 157.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 39.28. Applied Industrial Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 3.53. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

