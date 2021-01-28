Earnings results for Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation Plc is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

Atlassian last released its earnings results on November 3rd, 2020. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $459.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.13 million. Its revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Atlassian has generated ($0.13) earnings per share over the last year. Atlassian has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021. Atlassian will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, January 28th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Atlassian in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $217.36, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.03%. The high price target for TEAM is $260.00 and the low price target for TEAM is $165.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Atlassian has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $217.36, Atlassian has a forecasted upside of 0.0% from its current price of $217.30. Atlassian has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian does not currently pay a dividend. Atlassian does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

In the past three months, Atlassian insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 91.46% of the stock of Atlassian is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM



Earnings for Atlassian are expected to grow by 116.67% in the coming year, from $0.06 to $0.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Atlassian is -120.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Atlassian has a PEG Ratio of 155.95. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Atlassian has a P/B Ratio of 48.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

