Earnings results for Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Beazer Homes USA last announced its earnings results on November 17th, 2020. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $686.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622 million. Beazer Homes USA has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6. Beazer Homes USA has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021. Beazer Homes USA will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, January 28th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Beazer Homes USA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.96%. The high price target for BZH is $22.00 and the low price target for BZH is $8.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Beazer Homes USA has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, Beazer Homes USA has a forecasted downside of 19.0% from its current price of $18.51. Beazer Homes USA has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA does not currently pay a dividend. Beazer Homes USA does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH)

In the past three months, Beazer Homes USA insiders have sold 191.80% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $249,997.00 in company stock and sold $729,495.00 in company stock. Only 7.24% of the stock of Beazer Homes USA is held by insiders. 72.81% of the stock of Beazer Homes USA is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH



Earnings for Beazer Homes USA are expected to grow by 24.87% in the coming year, from $1.93 to $2.41 per share. The P/E ratio of Beazer Homes USA is 10.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of Beazer Homes USA is 10.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 29.60. Beazer Homes USA has a P/B Ratio of 0.97. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here