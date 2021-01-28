Earnings results for Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

Capitol Federal Financial last posted its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business earned $50.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.79 million. Capitol Federal Financial has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.3. Capitol Federal Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Capitol Federal Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.61%. The high price target for CFFN is $15.00 and the low price target for CFFN is $12.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Capitol Federal Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.50, Capitol Federal Financial has a forecasted upside of 3.6% from its current price of $13.03. Capitol Federal Financial has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 2.59%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Capitol Federal Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Capitol Federal Financial is 72.34%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Capitol Federal Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 68.00% next year. This indicates that Capitol Federal Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN)

In the past three months, Capitol Federal Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $25,901.00 in company stock. Only 2.10% of the stock of Capitol Federal Financial is held by insiders. 72.22% of the stock of Capitol Federal Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN



Earnings for Capitol Federal Financial are expected to grow by 11.11% in the coming year, from $0.45 to $0.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Capitol Federal Financial is 28.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of Capitol Federal Financial is 28.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.51. Capitol Federal Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.44. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

