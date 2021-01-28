Earnings results for Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.3.

Capstar Financial last released its quarterly earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The firm earned $34.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.49 million. Capstar Financial has generated $1.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.4. Capstar Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Capstar Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.61%. The high price target for CSTR is $12.00 and the low price target for CSTR is $12.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Capstar Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, Capstar Financial has a forecasted downside of 13.6% from its current price of $13.89. Capstar Financial has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial has a dividend yield of 1.39%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Capstar Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Capstar Financial is 15.27%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Capstar Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 14.60% next year. This indicates that Capstar Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

In the past three months, Capstar Financial insiders have bought 19.26% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $161,064.00 in company stock and sold $135,053.00 in company stock. Only 13.60% of the stock of Capstar Financial is held by insiders. Only 32.08% of the stock of Capstar Financial is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR



Earnings for Capstar Financial are expected to grow by 7.03% in the coming year, from $1.28 to $1.37 per share. The P/E ratio of Capstar Financial is 13.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of Capstar Financial is 13.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.51. Capstar Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.93. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

