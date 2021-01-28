Earnings results for Celanese (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.7. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.99.

Celanese last released its earnings data on October 25th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.26. The company earned $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Celanese has generated $9.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.7. Celanese has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021. Celanese will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, January 28th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Celanese (NYSE:CE)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Celanese in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $118.89, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.40%. The high price target for CE is $158.00 and the low price target for CE is $85.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Celanese has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.55, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $118.89, Celanese has a forecasted downside of 0.4% from its current price of $119.37. Celanese has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Celanese (NYSE:CE)

Celanese pays a meaningful dividend of 1.97%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Celanese does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Celanese is 26.02%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Celanese will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.38% next year. This indicates that Celanese will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Celanese (NYSE:CE)

In the past three months, Celanese insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $103,118.00 in company stock. Only 0.69% of the stock of Celanese is held by insiders. 97.51% of the stock of Celanese is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Celanese (NYSE:CE



Earnings for Celanese are expected to grow by 30.19% in the coming year, from $7.22 to $9.40 per share. The P/E ratio of Celanese is 24.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of Celanese is 24.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 23.54. Celanese has a PEG Ratio of 2.43. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Celanese has a P/B Ratio of 4.92. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

