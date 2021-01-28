Earnings results for Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Clearfield last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm earned $27.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26 million. Clearfield has generated $0.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.8. Clearfield has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Clearfield in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 35.44%. The high price target for CLFD is $26.00 and the low price target for CLFD is $17.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Clearfield has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.50, Clearfield has a forecasted downside of 35.4% from its current price of $33.30. Clearfield has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield does not currently pay a dividend. Clearfield does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD)

In the past three months, Clearfield insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,692,283.00 in company stock. Only 18.40% of the stock of Clearfield is held by insiders. Only 33.85% of the stock of Clearfield is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD



The P/E ratio of Clearfield is 62.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of Clearfield is 62.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 84.14. Clearfield has a P/B Ratio of 5.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here