Earnings results for CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

CNX Resources last released its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.25 million. Its revenue was down 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. CNX Resources has generated $0.26 earnings per share over the last year. CNX Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021. CNX Resources will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, January 28th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CNX Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.73, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.44%. The high price target for CNX is $16.00 and the low price target for CNX is $12.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CNX Resources has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.73, CNX Resources has a forecasted upside of 10.4% from its current price of $12.43. CNX Resources has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources does not currently pay a dividend. CNX Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

In the past three months, CNX Resources insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $775,704.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 3.00% of the stock of CNX Resources is held by insiders. 88.98% of the stock of CNX Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX



Earnings for CNX Resources are expected to grow by 40.85% in the coming year, from $0.71 to $1.00 per share. The P/E ratio of CNX Resources is -2.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CNX Resources is -2.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CNX Resources has a P/B Ratio of 0.47. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here