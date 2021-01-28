Earnings results for Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.64.

Columbus McKinnon last issued its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm earned $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.54 million. Columbus McKinnon has generated $2.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.7. Columbus McKinnon has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021. Columbus McKinnon will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, January 28th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Columbus McKinnon in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.81%. The high price target for CMCO is $50.00 and the low price target for CMCO is $35.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Columbus McKinnon has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.20, Columbus McKinnon has a forecasted upside of 3.8% from its current price of $40.65. Columbus McKinnon has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon has a dividend yield of 0.57%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Columbus McKinnon has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Columbus McKinnon is 8.63%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Columbus McKinnon will have a dividend payout ratio of 12.70% next year. This indicates that Columbus McKinnon will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO)

In the past three months, Columbus McKinnon insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $710,472.00 in company stock. Only 2.18% of the stock of Columbus McKinnon is held by insiders. 97.01% of the stock of Columbus McKinnon is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO



Earnings for Columbus McKinnon are expected to grow by 117.24% in the coming year, from $0.87 to $1.89 per share. The P/E ratio of Columbus McKinnon is 55.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.72. The P/E ratio of Columbus McKinnon is 55.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 39.44. Columbus McKinnon has a PEG Ratio of 3.71. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Columbus McKinnon has a P/B Ratio of 2.08. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here