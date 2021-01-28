Earnings results for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 13 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.79.

Comcast last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Its revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Comcast has generated $3.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.7. Comcast has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021. Comcast will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, January 28th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Comcast in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.12%. The high price target for CMCSA is $62.00 and the low price target for CMCSA is $38.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings, 14 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Comcast has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.38, Comcast has a forecasted upside of 6.1% from its current price of $48.42. Comcast has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast pays a meaningful dividend of 1.84%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Comcast has been increasing its dividend for 10 years. The dividend payout ratio of Comcast is 29.39%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Comcast will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.29% next year. This indicates that Comcast will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

In the past three months, Comcast insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $285,966.00 in company stock. Only 1.14% of the stock of Comcast is held by insiders. 82.56% of the stock of Comcast is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA



Earnings for Comcast are expected to grow by 15.75% in the coming year, from $2.54 to $2.94 per share. The P/E ratio of Comcast is 21.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of Comcast is 21.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 45.82. Comcast has a PEG Ratio of 1.69. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Comcast has a P/B Ratio of 2.63. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

