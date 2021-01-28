Earnings results for ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.57. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.61.

ConnectOne Bancorp last released its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 million. ConnectOne Bancorp has generated $2.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.4. ConnectOne Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ConnectOne Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.33%. The high price target for CNOB is $25.00 and the low price target for CNOB is $19.50. There are currently 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ConnectOne Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.33, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.83, ConnectOne Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 10.3% from its current price of $19.79. ConnectOne Bancorp has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 1.71%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ConnectOne Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of ConnectOne Bancorp is 16.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ConnectOne Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.82% next year. This indicates that ConnectOne Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB)

In the past three months, ConnectOne Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.52% of the stock of ConnectOne Bancorp is held by insiders. 60.12% of the stock of ConnectOne Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB



Earnings for ConnectOne Bancorp are expected to grow by 7.54% in the coming year, from $1.99 to $2.14 per share. The P/E ratio of ConnectOne Bancorp is 11.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of ConnectOne Bancorp is 11.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.51. ConnectOne Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.96. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

