Earnings results for Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.6.

Cullen/Frost Bankers last posted its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. The firm earned $350.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.14 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers has generated $6.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.2. Cullen/Frost Bankers has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cullen/Frost Bankers in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $78.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.22%. The high price target for CFR is $97.00 and the low price target for CFR is $60.00. There are currently 6 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Cullen/Frost Bankers has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and 6 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $78.00, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a forecasted downside of 19.2% from its current price of $96.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers pays a meaningful dividend of 2.97%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cullen/Frost Bankers has been increasing its dividend for 24 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cullen/Frost Bankers is 42.11%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cullen/Frost Bankers will have a dividend payout ratio of 60.25% next year. This indicates that Cullen/Frost Bankers will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

In the past three months, Cullen/Frost Bankers insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.75% of the stock of Cullen/Frost Bankers is held by insiders. 81.39% of the stock of Cullen/Frost Bankers is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR



Earnings for Cullen/Frost Bankers are expected to grow by 39.36% in the coming year, from $3.43 to $4.78 per share. The P/E ratio of Cullen/Frost Bankers is 18.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.72. The P/E ratio of Cullen/Frost Bankers is 18.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.51. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a PEG Ratio of 2.13. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a P/B Ratio of 1.61. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here