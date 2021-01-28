Earnings results for Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 01/28/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

Dime Community Bancshares last released its quarterly earnings data on November 1st, 2020. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The business earned $51.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.99 million. Dime Community Bancshares has generated $1.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.9. Dime Community Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dime Community Bancshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.26%. The high price target for DCOM is $18.00 and the low price target for DCOM is $16.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares pays a meaningful dividend of 2.99%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Dime Community Bancshares does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Dime Community Bancshares is 51.85%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Dime Community Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.45% next year. This indicates that Dime Community Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

In the past three months, Dime Community Bancshares insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.90% of the stock of Dime Community Bancshares is held by insiders. 71.78% of the stock of Dime Community Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM



Earnings for Dime Community Bancshares are expected to grow by 51.72% in the coming year, from $1.45 to $2.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Dime Community Bancshares is 0.90, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of Dime Community Bancshares is 0.90, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.51. Dime Community Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.08. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

