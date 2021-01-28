Earnings results for Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.86. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47.

Dolby Laboratories last issued its earnings data on November 12th, 2020. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The company earned $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.04 million. Its revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dolby Laboratories has generated $2.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.5. Dolby Laboratories has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dolby Laboratories in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $75.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.62%. The high price target for DLB is $83.00 and the low price target for DLB is $65.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dolby Laboratories has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $75.67, Dolby Laboratories has a forecasted downside of 12.6% from its current price of $86.59. Dolby Laboratories has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories has a dividend yield of 0.94%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Dolby Laboratories does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Dolby Laboratories is 38.26%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Dolby Laboratories will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.34% next year. This indicates that Dolby Laboratories will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

In the past three months, Dolby Laboratories insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $29,237,678.00 in company stock. 37.30% of the stock of Dolby Laboratories is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 58.58% of the stock of Dolby Laboratories is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB



Earnings for Dolby Laboratories are expected to grow by 29.46% in the coming year, from $2.24 to $2.90 per share. The P/E ratio of Dolby Laboratories is 38.48, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.72. The P/E ratio of Dolby Laboratories is 38.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 45.82. Dolby Laboratories has a PEG Ratio of 3.27. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Dolby Laboratories has a P/B Ratio of 3.56. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

