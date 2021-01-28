Earnings results for Dover (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.54.

Dover last announced its earnings data on October 20th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. The company earned $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dover has generated $5.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.9. Dover has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021. Dover will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, January 28th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Dover (NYSE:DOV)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dover in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $120.30, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.14%. The high price target for DOV is $141.00 and the low price target for DOV is $78.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dover has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.55, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $120.30, Dover has a forecasted upside of 1.1% from its current price of $118.94. Dover has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Dover (NYSE:DOV)

Dover pays a meaningful dividend of 1.59%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Dover has been increasing its dividend for 57 years. The dividend payout ratio of Dover is 33.39%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Dover will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.94% next year. This indicates that Dover will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Dover (NYSE:DOV)

In the past three months, Dover insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,563,879.00 in company stock. Only 0.98% of the stock of Dover is held by insiders. 82.70% of the stock of Dover is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dover (NYSE:DOV



Earnings for Dover are expected to grow by 12.93% in the coming year, from $5.49 to $6.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Dover is 25.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of Dover is 25.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 39.28. Dover has a PEG Ratio of 1.78. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Dover has a P/B Ratio of 5.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

