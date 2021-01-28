Earnings results for DOW (NYSE:DOW)

Dow Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.66. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.78.

DOW last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. The business earned $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 billion. Its revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. DOW has generated $3.53 earnings per share over the last year. DOW has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on DOW (NYSE:DOW)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DOW in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.42, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.97%. The high price target for DOW is $64.00 and the low price target for DOW is $33.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 15 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

DOW has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.10, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 15 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $48.42, DOW has a forecasted downside of 11.0% from its current price of $54.39. DOW has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: DOW (NYSE:DOW)

DOW is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.02%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. DOW does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of DOW is 79.32%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, DOW will have a dividend payout ratio of 97.90% in the coming year. This indicates that DOW may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: DOW (NYSE:DOW)

In the past three months, DOW insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $382,748.00 in company stock. Only 0.35% of the stock of DOW is held by insiders. 65.84% of the stock of DOW is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of DOW (NYSE:DOW



Earnings for DOW are expected to grow by 98.61% in the coming year, from $1.44 to $2.86 per share. The P/E ratio of DOW is -17.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of DOW is -17.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. DOW has a PEG Ratio of 6.13. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. DOW has a P/B Ratio of 2.86. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

