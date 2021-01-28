Earnings results for Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.72. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.51.

Eagle Materials last posted its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The business earned $448 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.88 million. Its revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Eagle Materials has generated $5.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.2. Eagle Materials has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021. Eagle Materials will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, January 28th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Eagle Materials in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $92.89, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.29%. The high price target for EXP is $130.00 and the low price target for EXP is $60.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Eagle Materials has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.82, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $92.89, Eagle Materials has a forecasted downside of 14.3% from its current price of $108.37. Eagle Materials has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Eagle Materials does not currently pay a dividend. Eagle Materials does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Eagle Materials insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $11,711,978.00 in company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of Eagle Materials is held by insiders. 94.24% of the stock of Eagle Materials is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Eagle Materials are expected to grow by 11.08% in the coming year, from $6.41 to $7.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Eagle Materials is 30.19, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.72. The P/E ratio of Eagle Materials is 30.19, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 29.60. Eagle Materials has a P/B Ratio of 4.66. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

