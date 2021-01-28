Earnings results for East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.28.

East West Bancorp last released its earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. The company earned $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.05 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. East West Bancorp has generated $4.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.3. East West Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for East West Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $76.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.72%. The high price target for EWBC is $260.00 and the low price target for EWBC is $33.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

East West Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $76.43, East West Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 29.7% from its current price of $58.92. East West Bancorp has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 1.81%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. East West Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of East West Bancorp is 22.73%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, East West Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.57% next year. This indicates that East West Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

In the past three months, East West Bancorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $448,709.00 in company stock. Only 0.72% of the stock of East West Bancorp is held by insiders. 88.80% of the stock of East West Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC



Earnings for East West Bancorp are expected to grow by 3.64% in the coming year, from $3.85 to $3.99 per share. The P/E ratio of East West Bancorp is 14.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of East West Bancorp is 14.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.51. East West Bancorp has a PEG Ratio of 1.53. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. East West Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.71. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

