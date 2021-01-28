Earnings results for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical Company is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.42.

Eastman Chemical last released its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Eastman Chemical has generated $7.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.0. Eastman Chemical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021. Eastman Chemical will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, January 28th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Eastman Chemical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $84.35, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.90%. The high price target for EMN is $122.00 and the low price target for EMN is $52.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Eastman Chemical has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $84.35, Eastman Chemical has a forecasted downside of 15.9% from its current price of $100.30. Eastman Chemical has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical pays a meaningful dividend of 2.67%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Eastman Chemical has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Eastman Chemical is 38.71%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Eastman Chemical will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.02% next year. This indicates that Eastman Chemical will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

In the past three months, Eastman Chemical insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,026,824.00 in company stock. Only 1.66% of the stock of Eastman Chemical is held by insiders. 84.43% of the stock of Eastman Chemical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN



Earnings for Eastman Chemical are expected to grow by 22.43% in the coming year, from $5.93 to $7.26 per share. The P/E ratio of Eastman Chemical is 28.99, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of Eastman Chemical is 28.99, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 23.54. Eastman Chemical has a PEG Ratio of 3.97. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Eastman Chemical has a P/B Ratio of 2.26. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

