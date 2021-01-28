Earnings results for Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

Ethan Allen Interiors last released its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company earned $151.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.10 million. Its revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ethan Allen Interiors has generated $0.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.2. Ethan Allen Interiors has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ethan Allen Interiors in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 30.56%. The high price target for ETH is $23.00 and the low price target for ETH is $11.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Ethan Allen Interiors has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.00, Ethan Allen Interiors has a forecasted downside of 30.6% from its current price of $24.48. Ethan Allen Interiors has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.08%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Ethan Allen Interiors has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ethan Allen Interiors is 192.31%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Ethan Allen Interiors will have a dividend payout ratio of 74.07% next year. This indicates that Ethan Allen Interiors will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH)

In the past three months, Ethan Allen Interiors insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $30,030.00 in company stock. Only 11.30% of the stock of Ethan Allen Interiors is held by insiders. 86.15% of the stock of Ethan Allen Interiors is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH



Earnings for Ethan Allen Interiors are expected to grow by 12.50% in the coming year, from $1.20 to $1.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Ethan Allen Interiors is 163.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of Ethan Allen Interiors is 163.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 34.56. Ethan Allen Interiors has a P/B Ratio of 1.94. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

