Earnings results for Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.58. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.8199999999999998.

Fair Isaac last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 10th, 2020. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. Its revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has generated $8.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.5. Fair Isaac has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fair Isaac in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $502.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.20%. The high price target for FICO is $565.00 and the low price target for FICO is $319.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac does not currently pay a dividend. Fair Isaac does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

In the past three months, Fair Isaac insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $424,501.00 in company stock. Only 3.81% of the stock of Fair Isaac is held by insiders. 84.94% of the stock of Fair Isaac is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO



Earnings for Fair Isaac are expected to grow by 22.52% in the coming year, from $7.37 to $9.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Fair Isaac is 59.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.72. The P/E ratio of Fair Isaac is 59.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 84.14. Fair Isaac has a P/B Ratio of 41.22. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

