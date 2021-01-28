Earnings results for Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.81.

Federated Hermes last released its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $364.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.61 million. Its revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Federated Hermes has generated $2.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.3. Federated Hermes has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Federated Hermes in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.80%. The high price target for FHI is $30.00 and the low price target for FHI is $27.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Federated Hermes has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.40, Federated Hermes has a forecasted downside of 0.8% from its current price of $28.63. Federated Hermes has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes pays a meaningful dividend of 3.64%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Federated Hermes does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Federated Hermes is 40.15%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Federated Hermes will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.95% next year. This indicates that Federated Hermes will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

In the past three months, Federated Hermes insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,255,721.00 in company stock. Only 5.20% of the stock of Federated Hermes is held by insiders. 79.06% of the stock of Federated Hermes is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI



Earnings for Federated Hermes are expected to remain at $3.09 per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of Federated Hermes is 9.27, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of Federated Hermes is 9.27, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.51. Federated Hermes has a PEG Ratio of 2.51. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Federated Hermes has a P/B Ratio of 2.78. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

