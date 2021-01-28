Earnings results for Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.79.

Financial Institutions last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.25. The business earned $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.06 million. Financial Institutions has generated $2.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. Financial Institutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Financial Institutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.15%. The high price target for FISI is $25.00 and the low price target for FISI is $22.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Financial Institutions has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.33, Financial Institutions has a forecasted upside of 3.2% from its current price of $22.62. Financial Institutions has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.34%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Financial Institutions has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Financial Institutions is 35.14%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Financial Institutions will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.10% next year. This indicates that Financial Institutions will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI)

In the past three months, Financial Institutions insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.03% of the stock of Financial Institutions is held by insiders. 67.00% of the stock of Financial Institutions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI



Earnings for Financial Institutions are expected to grow by 20.80% in the coming year, from $2.26 to $2.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Financial Institutions is 10.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of Financial Institutions is 10.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.51. Financial Institutions has a P/B Ratio of 0.86. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

