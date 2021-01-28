Earnings results for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.52.

First Financial Bancorp. last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $161.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.85 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. First Financial Bancorp. has generated $2.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. First Financial Bancorp. has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First Financial Bancorp. in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 21.34%. The high price target for FFBC is $15.00 and the low price target for FFBC is $15.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.60%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. First Financial Bancorp. does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of First Financial Bancorp. is 42.99%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First Financial Bancorp. will have a dividend payout ratio of 63.01% next year. This indicates that First Financial Bancorp. will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

In the past three months, First Financial Bancorp. insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $86,750.00 in company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of First Financial Bancorp. is held by insiders. 72.72% of the stock of First Financial Bancorp. is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC



Earnings for First Financial Bancorp. are expected to decrease by -10.43% in the coming year, from $1.63 to $1.46 per share. The P/E ratio of First Financial Bancorp. is 12.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of First Financial Bancorp. is 12.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.51. First Financial Bancorp. has a P/B Ratio of 0.84. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

