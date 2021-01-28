Earnings results for First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.9.

First Merchants last released its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company earned $119.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. First Merchants has generated $3.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.7. First Merchants has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First Merchants in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.21%. The high price target for FRME is $35.00 and the low price target for FRME is $28.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants pays a meaningful dividend of 2.65%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First Merchants does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of First Merchants is 30.06%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First Merchants will have a dividend payout ratio of 41.60% next year. This indicates that First Merchants will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

In the past three months, First Merchants insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $981.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of First Merchants is held by insiders. 69.06% of the stock of First Merchants is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME



Earnings for First Merchants are expected to decrease by -3.47% in the coming year, from $2.59 to $2.50 per share. The P/E ratio of First Merchants is 13.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of First Merchants is 13.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.51. First Merchants has a P/B Ratio of 1.18. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

