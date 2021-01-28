Earnings results for FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.82. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.26.

FirstCash last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $359.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.27 million. FirstCash has generated $3.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.4. FirstCash has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FirstCash in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $77.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 38.86%. The high price target for FCFS is $80.00 and the low price target for FCFS is $74.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash pays a meaningful dividend of 1.84%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. FirstCash does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of FirstCash is 27.76%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, FirstCash will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.24% next year. This indicates that FirstCash will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS)

In the past three months, FirstCash insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.61% of the stock of FirstCash is held by insiders. 95.04% of the stock of FirstCash is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS



Earnings for FirstCash are expected to grow by 12.04% in the coming year, from $2.99 to $3.35 per share. The P/E ratio of FirstCash is 18.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of FirstCash is 18.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.51. FirstCash has a P/B Ratio of 1.73. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

