Earnings results for Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

Flex last announced its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business earned $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Its revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Flex has generated $0.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.0. Flex has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021. Flex will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, January 28th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Flex in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.73%. The high price target for FLEX is $21.00 and the low price target for FLEX is $12.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Flex has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.00, Flex has a forecasted downside of 1.7% from its current price of $17.30. Flex has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex does not currently pay a dividend. Flex does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX)

In the past three months, Flex insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,068,983.00 in company stock. Only 0.56% of the stock of Flex is held by insiders. 96.26% of the stock of Flex is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX



Earnings for Flex are expected to grow by 39.51% in the coming year, from $0.81 to $1.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Flex is 27.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.72. The P/E ratio of Flex is 27.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 84.14. Flex has a PEG Ratio of 2.19. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Flex has a P/B Ratio of 3.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

