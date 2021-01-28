Earnings results for Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

Flushing Financial last announced its earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. The firm earned $51.28 million during the quarter. Flushing Financial has generated $1.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.9. Flushing Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Flushing Financial in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for Flushing Financial.

Dividend Strength: Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.48%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Flushing Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Flushing Financial is 50.91%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Flushing Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.64% next year. This indicates that Flushing Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC)

In the past three months, Flushing Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $47,940.00 in company stock. Only 5.19% of the stock of Flushing Financial is held by insiders. 75.04% of the stock of Flushing Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC



Earnings for Flushing Financial are expected to grow by 26.28% in the coming year, from $1.56 to $1.97 per share. The P/E ratio of Flushing Financial is 11.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of Flushing Financial is 11.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.51. Flushing Financial has a PEG Ratio of 1.09. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Flushing Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.89. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here