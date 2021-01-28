Earnings results for GATX (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.86. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.3599999999999999.

GATX last announced its earnings results on October 20th, 2020. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter. GATX has generated $5.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.1. GATX has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on GATX (NYSE:GATX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GATX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $72.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.40%. The high price target for GATX is $78.00 and the low price target for GATX is $65.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

GATX has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $72.75, GATX has a forecasted downside of 20.4% from its current price of $91.40. GATX has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: GATX (NYSE:GATX)

GATX pays a meaningful dividend of 2.16%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. GATX does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of GATX is 34.85%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, GATX will have a dividend payout ratio of 51.20% next year. This indicates that GATX will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: GATX (NYSE:GATX)

In the past three months, GATX insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,129,914.00 in company stock. Only 4.00% of the stock of GATX is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of GATX (NYSE:GATX



Earnings for GATX are expected to decrease by -16.48% in the coming year, from $4.49 to $3.75 per share. The P/E ratio of GATX is 17.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of GATX is 17.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 22.14. GATX has a P/B Ratio of 1.75. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here