Earnings results for Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62.

Glacier Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $205.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.23 million. Glacier Bancorp has generated $2.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.9. Glacier Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Glacier Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 22.43%. The high price target for GBCI is $40.00 and the low price target for GBCI is $36.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.41%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Glacier Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Glacier Bancorp is 50.42%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Glacier Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 48.78% next year. This indicates that Glacier Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

In the past three months, Glacier Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.53% of the stock of Glacier Bancorp is held by insiders. 68.09% of the stock of Glacier Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Glacier Bancorp are expected to decrease by -8.55% in the coming year, from $2.69 to $2.46 per share. The P/E ratio of Glacier Bancorp is 18.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of Glacier Bancorp is 18.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.51. Glacier Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 2.26. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

