Earnings results for Griffon (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Griffon last released its quarterly earnings results on November 12th, 2020. The conglomerate reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm earned $660.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.40 million. Griffon has generated $1.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.6. Griffon has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Griffon (NYSE:GFF)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Griffon in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.76%. The high price target for GFF is $30.00 and the low price target for GFF is $26.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Griffon has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.75, Griffon has a forecasted upside of 31.8% from its current price of $21.82. Griffon has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Griffon (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon has a dividend yield of 1.39%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Griffon has been increasing its dividend for 8 years. The dividend payout ratio of Griffon is 19.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Griffon will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.98% next year. This indicates that Griffon will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Griffon (NYSE:GFF)

In the past three months, Griffon insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $120,050.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 9.30% of the stock of Griffon is held by insiders. 73.62% of the stock of Griffon is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Griffon (NYSE:GFF



Earnings for Griffon are expected to grow by 16.34% in the coming year, from $1.53 to $1.78 per share. The P/E ratio of Griffon is 18.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of Griffon is 18.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Multi-Sector Conglomerates sector average P/E ratio of about 34.46. Griffon has a P/B Ratio of 1.73. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

