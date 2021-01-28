Earnings results for Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43.

Hawkins last released its earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business earned $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.92 million. Hawkins has generated $2.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.9. Hawkins has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hawkins in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $62.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.88%. The high price target for HWKN is $62.00 and the low price target for HWKN is $62.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hawkins has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $62.00, Hawkins has a forecasted upside of 23.9% from its current price of $50.05. Hawkins has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Hawkins pays a meaningful dividend of 1.78%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hawkins does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Hawkins is 34.96%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Hawkins will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.96% next year. This indicates that Hawkins will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Hawkins insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.00% of the stock of Hawkins is held by insiders. 61.01% of the stock of Hawkins is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Hawkins are expected to grow by 5.18% in the coming year, from $3.28 to $3.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Hawkins is 15.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of Hawkins is 15.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 23.57. Hawkins has a P/B Ratio of 2.28. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

