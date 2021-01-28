Earnings results for Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

Haynes International last posted its earnings results on November 20th, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business earned $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. Haynes International has generated ($0.53) earnings per share over the last year. Haynes International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Haynes International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.35%. The high price target for HAYN is $28.00 and the low price target for HAYN is $27.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International pays a meaningful dividend of 3.83%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Haynes International does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on EPS estimates, Haynes International will have a dividend payout ratio of 98.88% in the coming year. This indicates that Haynes International may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN)

In the past three months, Haynes International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.12% of the stock of Haynes International is held by insiders. 93.65% of the stock of Haynes International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN



Earnings for Haynes International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.20) to $0.89 per share. The P/E ratio of Haynes International is -43.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Haynes International is -43.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Haynes International has a P/B Ratio of 0.95. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

