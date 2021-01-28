Earnings results for HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.61.

HBT Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2020. The reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $38.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 million. HBT Financial has generated $3.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.0. HBT Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HBT Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.65%. The high price target for HBT is $21.00 and the low price target for HBT is $13.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

HBT Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.17, HBT Financial has a forecasted upside of 8.6% from its current price of $14.88. HBT Financial has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 3.96%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. HBT Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of HBT Financial is 17.49%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, HBT Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 44.44% next year. This indicates that HBT Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT)

In the past three months, HBT Financial insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $35,277.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 28.86% of the stock of HBT Financial is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT



Earnings for HBT Financial are expected to decrease by -0.74% in the coming year, from $1.36 to $1.35 per share. The P/E ratio of HBT Financial is 9.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.71. The P/E ratio of HBT Financial is 9.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.51. HBT Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.23. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

