Earnings results for Hilltop (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 01/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54.

Hilltop last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. The firm earned $604.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.15 million. Hilltop has generated $2.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.5. Hilltop has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, January 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Hilltop (NYSE:HTH)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hilltop in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.22%. The high price target for HTH is $32.00 and the low price target for HTH is $20.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hilltop has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.00, Hilltop has a forecasted downside of 17.2% from its current price of $31.41. Hilltop has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hilltop (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop has a dividend yield of 1.11%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hilltop does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Hilltop is 14.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Hilltop will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.90% next year. This indicates that Hilltop will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hilltop (NYSE:HTH)

In the past three months, Hilltop insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 20.90% of the stock of Hilltop is held by insiders. 61.12% of the stock of Hilltop is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH



Earnings for Hilltop are expected to decrease by -44.66% in the coming year, from $4.68 to $2.59 per share. The P/E ratio of Hilltop is 7.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.72. The P/E ratio of Hilltop is 7.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.51. Hilltop has a P/B Ratio of 1.34. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

